Vicky Kaushal VS Ayushmann Khurrana To Clash On February 21, 2020; Know What To Expect?

Bollywood clashes on the big screen have been increasing in recent time, with the latest one being between Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak on January 10, 2020. There will again be a clash between two much-awaited films, which is Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, on February 21, 2020. The lead actors have recently won National Awards for their performances. Read to know about the clash here-

Vicky Kaushal VS Ayushmann Khurrana on February 21, 2020

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal will appear in his first-ever horror flick, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is said to be based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in the film, playing a pivotal role. As the name suggests, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is the first film of a planned horror film franchise by Dharma Productions.

The film was initially set to release on November 15, 2019, but was pushed further. The trailer of the movie was recently out, which gained good responses from the audiences. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is said to be a long-awaited big horror film.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a romantic social comedy-drama film. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles, along with Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar and Maanvi Gagroo, with others. The story of the film focuses on homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

The trailer of the film earned positive responses from the audiences for its bold and fun content. Two songs Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru and Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho from the film are out. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has generated great buzz among the audiences.

