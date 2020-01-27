Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar Lock Lips In 'Gabru' Song; Fans React

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as the lead pair. The trailer of the film received a a lot of positive responses from the audience. The first song from the movie Gabru has been released recently. The track is a recreated version of J Star and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song of the same name. The latest version is sung by Romy and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Check out audience reactions on it.

Gabru song reactions

Another remake, it won't be long that they will remake Yo Yo's Blue Eyes😂 https://t.co/Ev9LL59U75 — Saheb Abdullah (@sahebabdullah) January 27, 2020

Dhartiphaad it's on loop now😍😍💘💘 — Diya (@Diya_334) January 27, 2020

Its amazing song and I luv your nosepin u r wearing in this movie..... — Nency Gill (@GillNency) January 27, 2020

Amazing 😍😍❤️❤️ — Ankita (@Ankita_2166) January 27, 2020

Get your dancing shoes on for the biggest party anthem of the year #Gabru. Watch now! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan https://t.co/RV9xvh8yxH — Bollywood Now (@BollywoodNow) January 27, 2020

Gabru Song

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a romantic comedy-drama film themed on homosexuality. It is a quasi-sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was a hit at the box office. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. It also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, and Maanvi Gagroo. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to release on February 21, 2020.

