Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Trailer Makes Netizens Shudder

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is an upcoming horror thrilling film, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film has become of the most awaited one with posters, teaser, and promotional strategies. After a long wait, the trailer of the movie has been released, read to know what fans have to say about it.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Teaser Out, Fans Find It 'spooky'

Bhoot Part: One The Haunted Ship trailer reactions

Spooky and scary... The expectations, obviously, multiply after watching #BhootTrailer... #Bhoot Part One: #TheHauntedShip to release on 21 Feb 2020... Trailer link: https://t.co/07beJhF4gT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

#BhootTrailer is FANTASTIC. Film definitely attempts to raise the bar of horror genre in India. Sure Fire HIT @DharmaMovies @vickykaushal09 #Bhoot https://t.co/zHoFpvn7iR — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 3, 2020

Just watched the trailer of #Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. It's IMPRESSIVE!

Makes me excited to watch the film.

Seems to be a scary ride. Hopefully will live up to its genre and give us one of the finest Horror films of India. All the best @vickykaushal09@karanjohar #BhootTrailer — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) February 3, 2020

Yes, #BHOOTtrailer is really interesting and scary. It’s going to be a treat to watch such a scary film after #Bhoot of #RGV! https://t.co/88IFgwYxRF — Movies Insider (@moviesinsider) February 3, 2020

Also Read | 'Bhoot' Actor Vicky Kaushal Has Spooky Power Breakfast And It's Not What You'd Expect

When will Bollywood learn that Horror not about jump scares alone! This one looks more like a comedy honestly.#BhootTrailer #Bhoot Part One: #TheHauntedShiphttps://t.co/p1LGN6XDVH — N J (@Nilzrav) February 3, 2020

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Slammed By Twitterati For THIS Reason

Bhoot Part: One The Haunted Ship trailer

Also Read | Bhoot Part One: First Horror Film That Vicky Kaushal Will Watch

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is said to be based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in the horror flick, playing a special role. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is slated to release on February 21, 2020. The film is the first part of a horror-film franchise by Dharma Productions.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.