Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Trailer Makes Netizens Shudder

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in his first horror flick, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The trailer of the same has been released. Read to know what fans say.

vicky kaushal

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is an upcoming horror thrilling film, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film has become of the most awaited one with posters, teaser, and promotional strategies. After a long wait, the trailer of the movie has been released, read to know what fans have to say about it. 

Bhoot Part: One The Haunted Ship trailer reactions

Bhoot Part: One The Haunted Ship trailer

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is said to be based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in the horror flick, playing a special role. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is slated to release on February 21, 2020. The film is the first part of a horror-film franchise by Dharma Productions.

 

 

