Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Trailer Makes Netizens Shudder

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is an upcoming horror thrilling film, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film has become of the most awaited one with posters, teaser, and promotional strategies. After a long wait, the trailer of the movie has been released, read to know what fans have to say about it.
Spooky and scary... The expectations, obviously, multiply after watching #BhootTrailer... #Bhoot Part One: #TheHauntedShip to release on 21 Feb 2020... Trailer link: https://t.co/07beJhF4gT— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020
#BhootTrailer is FANTASTIC. Film definitely attempts to raise the bar of horror genre in India. Sure Fire HIT @DharmaMovies @vickykaushal09 #Bhoot https://t.co/zHoFpvn7iR— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 3, 2020
Just watched the trailer of #Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. It's IMPRESSIVE!— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) February 3, 2020
Makes me excited to watch the film.
Seems to be a scary ride. Hopefully will live up to its genre and give us one of the finest Horror films of India. All the best @vickykaushal09@karanjohar #BhootTrailer
Yes, #BHOOTtrailer is really interesting and scary. It’s going to be a treat to watch such a scary film after #Bhoot of #RGV! https://t.co/88IFgwYxRF— Movies Insider (@moviesinsider) February 3, 2020
#BHOOT trailer is really scary and provides enough chills. #BhootTrailer OUT NOW! https://t.co/r0rWvZxBZ8#Bhoot #TheHauntedShip @DharmaMovies @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @ZeeStudios_— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 3, 2020
When will Bollywood learn that Horror not about jump scares alone! This one looks more like a comedy honestly.#BhootTrailer #Bhoot Part One: #TheHauntedShiphttps://t.co/p1LGN6XDVH— N J (@Nilzrav) February 3, 2020
#BhootTrailer... #Bhoot Part One— Vijay Gahlot❤ (@iam_vijuu) February 3, 2020
Bad Bad very Bad😬
https://t.co/lReVWfBbed
#BhootTrailer: NERVE - RACKLING!— Cinema Times (@cinemaatimes) February 3, 2020
Bhoot Trailer looks absolutely horrifying! Some scenes will surely blow all!
@DharmaMovies @vickykaushal09 #Bhoot #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/9v9a9rAPwV
Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is said to be based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in the horror flick, playing a special role. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is slated to release on February 21, 2020. The film is the first part of a horror-film franchise by Dharma Productions.
