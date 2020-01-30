The Debate
Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Slammed By Twitterati For THIS Reason

Bollywood News

Many Twitteratis have pointed out the similarity between Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' and Tamil movie 'Jallikattu's poster. Read on.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
vicky kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship released a new poster on Thursday. The poster which features Vicky who is trying to escape the clutches of death will definitely scare you stiff. In the poster we can see Vicky Kaushal screaming while numerous hands are trying to strangle him. While many appreciated the poster, some Twitter users have compared the poster of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship with that of Tamil movie, Jallikattu. Many users even slammed Dharma Productions for apparently copying the Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellissery's movie. 

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship poster

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Jallikattu poster

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by antony varghese (@antony_varghese_pepe) on

Here is what Twitterati commented:

More about Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. Apparently, for the first time Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is bankrolling a horror movie. While the plot of the movie has been kept under wraps, it is slated to release on February 21, 2020. 

