Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Doesn't Take Advice From Him And THIS Is The Reason

Actor Sunny Kaushal best known for his role in the movie Gold has revealed that he doesn't take advice from his brother Vicky Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal rose to fame after his film Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt. He is one of the most promising actors of Bollywood and has even won the National film award for best actor in the movie Uri: the surgical strike. Despite being termed as a superstar, Sunny Kaushal refuses to take advice from his brother. In a recent interview, he revealed the reason behind his move.

Why does Sunny not take advice from Vicky Kaushal?

In an interview, he revealed that Vicky Kaushal and himself have very different personalities. He added that they vary on many things including their approach to things as well as their choices. He stated that Vicky made his mark rather quickly with the choices he made and that he would like to make an impact with his own choices. However, he also revealed that neither he nor Vicky hesitates in taking advice from his father Shyam Kaushal. He believes that his father’s experience is unparalleled. Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal's father worked as an action directed in Bollywood.

Sunny Kaushal recently posted a video on his Instagram account where he told the audience that he wasn't Vicky Kaushal. In the hilarious video, Sunny is seen doing stand-up comedy and starting off with Vicky Kaushal’s famous phrase 'How’s The Josh?' the video was shared by Vicky Kaushal on his social media account and it received a lot of appreciation. Check out the video here.

About Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal worked as an assistant director on films like Gunday and My Friend Pinto. He made his acting debut in a comedy-drama called Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. He rose to fame after he played the role of Himmat in the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. He will soon be seen in the upcoming film Bhangra Paa Le and is also shooting for a web series titled The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye. Sunny Kaushal will also be seen in the romantic films called Hurdang and Shiddat.

