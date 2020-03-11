The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Did You Know These Family Members Of Vicky Kaushal Have Their Own Old Filmy Connect?

Bollywood News

Did you know that Vicky Kaushal has a younger brother named Sunny Kaushal who is an actor in Bollywood? Learn more about his filmy family connections here.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is an inspiration for many of his young fans. Vicky Kaushal is also a Nation award-winning actor who is on a roll these days and making one after the other record-breaking films. Vicky Kaushal was part of some of the best films in the last few years such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, Raazi, Sanju, and many others. But did you know that Vicky Kaushal has a younger brother who is also an actor? Or that his father was a part of the industry too? Learn here all about Vicky Kaushal's filmy connect-

Vicky Kaushal’s filmy connect-

Vicky Kaushal’s father, ‘Sham Kaushal’

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal was a stuntman and a subsequent action director in the Hindi films. Many times in the interview’s Vicky Kaushal has revealed that his family used to live in a Chawl in the Suburban Mumbai, where Vicky was also born there. He also said that his father wanted him to have a stable life and career. As a result, Vicky Kaushal pursued an engineering degree but later he got interested in Bollywood.

Also read | 'The Haunted Ship' Is Taking Social Media By Storm And It's Not The Vicky Kaushal Starrer

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal’s father was doing a job in Mumbai, but soon quit it to pursue a career in films. He reportedly stayed in a paying guest accommodation in Santacruz. There he used to live with 10 Punjabi men, who were stuntmen. And that was the time when his father discovered his profession as a stuntman. Just for his and family’s survival, he decided to become a stuntman, at the age of 25.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sham Kaushal (@shamkaushal09) on

Image courtesy: @shamkaushal09

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's Witty Caption Is A Hit But Fan Asks Him Not Be On 'TikTok'

Vicky Kaushal’s brother ‘Sunny Kaushal’

Not many know that Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal started his career in Bollywood before Vicky did. Sunny Kaushal started his career working as an assistant director to Raaghav Dar for the film ‘My Friend Pinto’. He also assisted the famous director, Ali Abbas Zafar for the film ‘Gunday’ which released in 2014.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez) on

Image courtesy: @sunsunnykhez

Sunny Kaushal, brother of Vicky Kaushal became famous after he featured in the movie titled ‘Gold’ which released in 2018 with the talented and famous actor, Akshay Kumar. Sunny Kaushal was last seen in the movie titled ‘Bhangra Paa Le’ along with Rukshar Dhillon. He revealed in an interview that he takes inspiration from the struggles of his father.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez) on

Image courtesy: @sunsunnykhez

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Loves Taking Pictures Against Artistic And Stunning Backdrops; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Pralhad Joshi
JOSHI ON SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers
SOORYAVANSHI, 83 TO BE POSTPONED?
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
Scindia
SUDHANSHU TRIVEDI REACTS