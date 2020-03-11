Did You Know These Family Members Of Vicky Kaushal Have Their Own Old Filmy Connect?

Vicky Kaushal is an inspiration for many of his young fans. Vicky Kaushal is also a Nation award-winning actor who is on a roll these days and making one after the other record-breaking films. Vicky Kaushal was part of some of the best films in the last few years such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, Raazi, Sanju, and many others. But did you know that Vicky Kaushal has a younger brother who is also an actor? Or that his father was a part of the industry too? Learn here all about Vicky Kaushal's filmy connect-

Vicky Kaushal’s filmy connect-

Vicky Kaushal’s father, ‘Sham Kaushal’

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal was a stuntman and a subsequent action director in the Hindi films. Many times in the interview’s Vicky Kaushal has revealed that his family used to live in a Chawl in the Suburban Mumbai, where Vicky was also born there. He also said that his father wanted him to have a stable life and career. As a result, Vicky Kaushal pursued an engineering degree but later he got interested in Bollywood.

Also read | 'The Haunted Ship' Is Taking Social Media By Storm And It's Not The Vicky Kaushal Starrer

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal’s father was doing a job in Mumbai, but soon quit it to pursue a career in films. He reportedly stayed in a paying guest accommodation in Santacruz. There he used to live with 10 Punjabi men, who were stuntmen. And that was the time when his father discovered his profession as a stuntman. Just for his and family’s survival, he decided to become a stuntman, at the age of 25.

Image courtesy: @shamkaushal09

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's Witty Caption Is A Hit But Fan Asks Him Not Be On 'TikTok'

Vicky Kaushal’s brother ‘Sunny Kaushal’

Not many know that Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal started his career in Bollywood before Vicky did. Sunny Kaushal started his career working as an assistant director to Raaghav Dar for the film ‘My Friend Pinto’. He also assisted the famous director, Ali Abbas Zafar for the film ‘Gunday’ which released in 2014.

Image courtesy: @sunsunnykhez

Sunny Kaushal, brother of Vicky Kaushal became famous after he featured in the movie titled ‘Gold’ which released in 2018 with the talented and famous actor, Akshay Kumar. Sunny Kaushal was last seen in the movie titled ‘Bhangra Paa Le’ along with Rukshar Dhillon. He revealed in an interview that he takes inspiration from the struggles of his father.

Image courtesy: @sunsunnykhez

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Loves Taking Pictures Against Artistic And Stunning Backdrops; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.