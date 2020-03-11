Vicky Kaushal Loves Taking Pictures Against Artistic And Stunning Backdrops; See Pics

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base. After starring in blockbuster films like Raazi, URI: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One, and more, Vicky has without a doubt proved his versatility in the industry. Along with being an over-achiever, another thing that fans are drooling over are the stunning backdrops of Vicky Kaushal’s pictures. Read ahead to know more-

Vicky Kaushal’s pictures with stunning backdrops

Vicky Kaushal is seen posing in front of a graffiti wall, with various patterns and a horse, in a white and blue t-shirt, along with loose blue track-pants. He has also worn a blue denim jacket on top of his outfit, and white shoes to go along with. The actor has also worn black sunglasses.

Vicky Kaushal is seen posing in front of a graffiti wall, with various superheroes of DC and Marvel comics. The actor has worn blue jeans and a plain black t-shirt. He has completed his look by wearing white shoes, black sunglasses, and a black cap.

Vicky Kaushal is seen posing in front of a projector with artistic backdrops. The background is fire, that later turns to thundering clouds. He has worn a grey tracksuit and a black t-shirt. He has also worn white shoes to complete the look.

