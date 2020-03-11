The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Vicky Kaushal Loves Taking Pictures Against Artistic And Stunning Backdrops; See Pics

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. Another thing that fans are drooling over are the stunning backdrops of Vicky Kaushal’s picture

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base. After starring in blockbuster films like Raazi, URI: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One, and more, Vicky has without a doubt proved his versatility in the industry. Along with being an over-achiever, another thing that fans are drooling over are the stunning backdrops of Vicky Kaushal’s pictures. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Says The Makers Are Sensitive To The History In 'Takht'

Vicky Kaushal’s pictures with stunning backdrops

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky  Kaushal is seen posing in front of a graffiti wall, with various patterns and a horse, in a white and blue t-shirt, along with loose blue track-pants. He has also worn a blue denim jacket on top of his outfit, and white shoes to go along with. The actor has also worn black sunglasses.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Was An Absolutely Adorable Child And These Pics Are Proof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky Kaushal is seen posing in front of a graffiti wall, with various superheroes of DC and Marvel comics. The actor has worn blue jeans and a plain black t-shirt. He has completed his look by wearing white shoes, black sunglasses, and a black cap.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Has Had A Great Career So Far, Take A Look At The Actor's Career Graph

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky Kaushal is seen posing in front of a projector with artistic backdrops. The background is fire, that later turns to thundering clouds. He has worn a grey tracksuit and a black t-shirt. He has also worn white shoes to complete the look.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's 'URI' Marked Mohit Raina's Debut, & Other Facts About The Film

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
MP
MP CONGRESS: 'UNITED AND SECURE'
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
Nawab Malik
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS BJP