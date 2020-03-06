'The Haunted Ship' Is Taking Social Media By Storm And It's Not The Vicky Kaushal Starrer

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has been making the headlines since its announcement. But recently another haunted ship has been taking social media by storm. Read on to know more about this interesting new haunted ship ahead of Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's release:

The Haunted Ship is taking social media by storm

After the release of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, another story by the same name is making strides on social media platforms. The Haunted Ship is created and narrated by Kahanikar Sudhanshu Rai and tells the story of two friends Kevin D'Souza and Sam Abraham. The two friends go on to buy an ancient ship from a scrap dealer and get it ready to sail. But all hell breaks loose when they actually set sail.

Kevin and Sam's adventure vacation turns into a nightmare when they realise that something is not right with the ship. On their journey, they end up hearing a horrifying scream from the basement of the ship. This is when they come across the messenger of death and a note which was never there in the first place.

About Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai

Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai is a YouTuber and a content creator known for narrating stories on his official YouTube channel. He deals in the genres of horror, thriller, detective-stories, and science fiction. Here is a link to his narration of The Haunted Ship:

