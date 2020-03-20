Vicky Kaushal Goes "Ab Dumbbell Hoga"; Watch His Motivational Video

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship where he played the role of Sumit Desai. The actor has also done many other films and is often appreciated for his performance. Recently, he made headlines because his upcoming movie Takht has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Vicky Kaushal is also quite active on social media. Recently he posted a video of himself where he can be seen exercising. Take a look at some more details about it.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

Vicky Kaushal is not only known for his acting but the actor is also known for his fitness. In the Instagram post, the actor was seen working out at home because of safety reasons. He was motivating his fans to be productive during this time of social distancing. He also captioned the post saying "Ab dumbbell hoga". He also tagged his sibling Sunny Kaushal in the video. Before the Instagram post, the actor also posted another photo on his Instagram handle where there were different sizes of dumbbells.

On the work front

The actor has 3 upcoming movies lined up for the future. Vicky will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. The movie is a multi starer and has Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. Speaking about Vicky's other upcoming projects, the actor will also be seen in the movie Sardar Udham Singh. The movie will be based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh and it will be directed by Shoojit Sircar. Furthermore, Vicky, another upcoming movie is Sam that will be directed by Meghna Gulzar.

