Vicky Kaushal Has Worked With Many Renowned Actresses From Alia Bhatt To Yami Gautam

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising actors of this generation. The National Award winner has proved himself as a versatile actor with his amazing performances in movies like URI, Raazi, and more. Check out the list of female actors that he has worked with till date.

Yami Gautam

Yami and Vicky Kaushal worked together on the film URI: The Surgical Strike. The film is based on the surgical strike in Kashmir executed by the Indian army special force. The film was directed by Aditya Dhar and released in 2019. Yami Gautam plays the role of an investigative officer which received much appreciation from the audiences.

Alia Bhatt

One of the most successful films of 2018 was Raazi. The film featured stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapoor and Soni Razdan. The movie is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat based on true events during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Kiara Advani

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani were cast for the Netflix original film, Lust Stories in 2019. Lust Stories is directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap. Vicky and Kiara were the talk of the town at the time when the film was released. Fans loved their chemistry in the film and appreciated their work.

Tapsee Pannu

Vicky Kaushal co-starred alongside Tapsee Pannu in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan (2018). Fans loved to watch Vicky and Tapsee’s playful and eccentric role in Manmarziyaan. The film also featured Abhishek Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Bhumi Pednekar

The first film of Vicky Kaushal Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship in the horror genre was made under the banner of Dharma Production. The plot of the film revolved around a couple who was trapped on the abandoned ship on the beach. The film starred actors like Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

