Vicky Kaushal's Character Profiles In Films Before Blockbuster 'Uri'; A List

Vicky Kaushal’s roles in several films’ tell the tale of the actor’s work from an amateur debutant to a National Award winner. Vicky’s film’s before Uri were also some of his best works that remain etched in the hearts of the audience. Know all the roles of Vicky Kaushal’s films before Uri!

As Deepak Kumar in Masaan

Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of Deepak Kumar in the film Masaan. The actor was interpreting the story of a boy from Dom community. The 2015 release established Vicky Kaushal as an intense actor.

As Dilsher in Zubaan

In the film Zubaan, Vicky essays the role of a person who stammers while talking. However, he can sing exceptionally well. The film released back in 2016.

As Raghavan in Raman Raghav 2.0

This was Vicky Kaushal’s most intense drama before Uri. He essayed the role of a troubled cop Raghavan in the film. Raghavan is fighting himself to stay afloat of his heinous thoughts. This is another film released in 2016 which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

As Iqbal Syed in Raazi

Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of Iqbal who had conflicting biases towards love and nation. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, his love interest. The 2018 release is a must-watch.

As Kamlesh "Kamli" Kanhaiyalal Kapasi in Sanju

Even though Vicky Kaushal had lesser screen time in the film Sanju, his role as Sanju’s best friend is not unnoticeable. Vicky Kaushal has portrayed the fun and quirky antics in this film which released before Uri in 2018.

As Vicky Sadhu in Manmarziyaan

Vicky Kaushal essayed the passionate yet eccentric character of Vicky Sadhu in the love triangle Manmarziyaan.The film released in 2018 before Uri.

As Paras in Lust Stories

Vicky Kaushal also starred in Lust Stories opposite Kiara Advani.

