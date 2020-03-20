The Debate
Vicky Kaushal's Character Profiles In Films Before Blockbuster 'Uri'; A List

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal's roles define variety and precision. Here is a list of the actor's roles which were a standout and also loved by fans

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal’s roles in several films’ tell the tale of the actor’s work from an amateur debutant to a National Award winner. Vicky’s film’s before Uri were also some of his best works that remain etched in the hearts of the audience. Know all the roles of Vicky Kaushal’s films before Uri!

Also Read | Which Vicky Kaushal Look Do You Prefer The Most: Kurta Or Blazer?

As Deepak Kumar in Masaan

Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of Deepak Kumar in the film Masaan. The actor was interpreting the story of a boy from Dom community. The 2015 release established Vicky Kaushal as an intense actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Has Worked With Many Renowned Actresses From Alia Bhatt To Yami Gautam

As Dilsher in Zubaan

In the film Zubaan, Vicky essays the role of a person who stammers while talking. However, he can sing exceptionally well. The film released back in 2016.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

As Raghavan in Raman Raghav 2.0

This was Vicky Kaushal’s most intense drama before Uri. He essayed the role of a troubled cop Raghavan in the film. Raghavan is fighting himself to stay afloat of his heinous thoughts. This is another film released in 2016 which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

As Iqbal Syed in Raazi

Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of Iqbal who had conflicting biases towards love and nation. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, his love interest. The 2018 release is a must-watch.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal And Abhishek Bachchan's Memorable Looks In Dapper Outfits; See Here

As Kamlesh "Kamli" Kanhaiyalal Kapasi in Sanju

Even though Vicky Kaushal had lesser screen time in the film Sanju, his role as Sanju’s best friend is not unnoticeable. Vicky Kaushal has portrayed the fun and quirky antics in this film which released before Uri in 2018. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

As Vicky Sadhu in Manmarziyaan

Vicky Kaushal essayed the passionate yet eccentric character of Vicky Sadhu in the love triangle Manmarziyaan.The film released in 2018 before Uri.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

As Paras in Lust Stories

Vicky Kaushal also starred in Lust Stories opposite Kiara Advani.

Also Read | When Vicky Kaushal Set Hearts Racing In Quirky Pyjama Avatar; See Picture

 

 

