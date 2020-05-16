Vicky Kaushal's Lowest Rated Movies As Per IMDb; See Full List Here

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented and charismatic actors with a huge fan base in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal has made a great acting career and also his choices of the movies are really commendable. He is one of those actors of the industry who has made a great achievement in his acting career in a very short period. But, there are some movies of Vicky Kaushal that did not do well and were rated low on IMDB. Here is the list-

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Masaan' And Other Bollywood Films That Were Shot In Varanasi

Lowest rated movies of Vicky Kaushal as per IMDB

Bombay Velvet

Bombay Velvet features Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles. Surprisingly, Vicky Kaushal was also featured in the movie and portrayed the supporting role of Basil. Basil was Vishwas Kulkarni's junior, played by Kay Kay Menon’s.

The film, Bombay Velvet was written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. While the story of the movie revolves around the story of a man who struggles to become a big shot, it did not do well at the Box office. IMDB rated the film at 5.6.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Udham Singh', Rajamouli's 'RRR', & Other Upcoming Patriotic Films In 2020

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana released in the year 2012. It was directed by Sameer Sharma. The story of the film revolves around a fugitive frantically looks for a much-desired chicken curry recipe with which his family can regain their pride and wealth. The Writers of the film are Sumit Batheja and Sameer Sharma.

The film stars Kunal Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Vinod Nagpal in the lead roles, while the film also stars Vicky Kaushal. Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana has been rated only 6.6 ratings as per IMDB.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's Movies In Which His Love Story Stays Incomplete; See List

Zubaan

Zubaan, released in 2015, it is an Indian musical drama film written and directed by Mozez Singh. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Sarah Jane Dias in the lead roles along with Raaghavv Chanana in a crucial role. The story of the film revolves around a young boy who wants to become a big shot but after seeing the bad things and losing faith due to an incident in his life he instead chooses to pursue the passion of singing. This Vicky Kaushal film is rated only 6.1 as per IMDB.

Also read | 'Bombay Velvet': Fascinating Trivia About The Film You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.