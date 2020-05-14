Vicky Kaushal's Movies In Which His Love Story Stays Incomplete; See List

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented and charismatic actors in Bollywood. The actor has been part of some popular films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, Raazi, and many others. However, in many of his films, it is observed that he doesn’t get the girl in the end. Have a look at this list of movies of Vicky Kaushal in which his love story doesn’t have a happy ending.

Vicky Kaushal movies in which he doesn't get the girl in the end

Masaan

Vicky Kaushal started his acting career by playing his first leading role in the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial drama Masaan (2015). He starred in this film alongside Richa Chadha. Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Masaan won him the IIFA Award and Screen Awards under the category of the Best Male Debut, and a nomination for the Asian Film Award for Best Newcomer. In the film, Masaan the female actor opposite Vicky Kaushal dies, leaving his character hear-broken and bitter.

Sanju

'Sanju' movie is a real story based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Kamli, who was Sanjay’s best friend and Ranbir Kapoor was portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt. Vicky Kaushal gave all his best efforts for the movie took the role of Kamli to the next level. In the film, Vicky Kaushal had fallen in love with a Gujarati girl in Mumbai, but couldn’t make their relationship work.

Raazi

Raazi is a spy thriller film helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, and Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur in supporting roles. The film released in 2018 was based on a book called 'Calling Sehmat' by Harinder Sikka. The movie, Raazi was a super hit at the box office when it released two years ago. In the movie, Sehmat’s character is successful in implementing her plan and is able to save India from war-like situations, but has to betray her husband in the process.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav 2.0 was directed by Anurag Kashyap. Ram Raghav 2.0 starred Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. This Anurag Kashyap’s directorial is a neo-noir psychological thriller film. According to the reports, Vicky Kaushal was critically acclaimed for his amazing performance as ACP Raghavan Singh Naidu in the movie. In this film also Vicky Kaushal gets into an angry argument with his girlfriend Smrutika ‘Simi’ Naidu and removes his gun, which leads to a fallout.

