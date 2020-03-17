'Bombay Velvet': Fascinating Trivia About The Film You Must Check Out

Bombay Velvet features Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles. Vicky Kaushal also featured in the movie and essayed the supporting role of Basil, who is Vishwas Kulkarni's (played by Kay Kay Menon) junior. Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie revolves around the story of a man who struggles to become a big shot. With all that said now, here are some of the most interesting trivia on the film:

Set in 1960's, most part of the film was shot in Sri Lanka.

Karan Johar, who portrays the role of an antagonist in the crime thriller, charged only 11 rupees as his fee.

When Anurag Kashyap penned down the script in the year 2006, he wanted to cast Saif Ali Khan. He then also tried to cast Aamir Khan but finally decided to choose Ranveer Singh. Failing to get Rs 60 crores from the producers, he had to settle for Ranbir Kapoor.

The movie is an adaptation of historian Gyan Prakash's book titled Mumbai Fables.

The character of Kaizad Khambhata, played by Karan Johar, was initially offered to Naseeruddin Shah.

Bombay Velvet is the most expensive film of Anurag Kashyap.

Raveena Tandon essayed the role of a Jazz singer in the movie, but she left the movie in the middle and her role was turned into a cameo.

Director Anurag Kashyap worked for the first time with mainstream actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

It was Karan Johar's first appearance as an actor with a major role in the flick. Before this, the actor had made many cameo appearances. He is originally a director and has produced some superhits throughout his career.

