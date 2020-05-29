Vicky Kaushal’s Pictures With Stunning Backdrops Of The Streets That Made Fans Drool

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience. After giving blockbuster movies like Raazi, Manmaarziyaan, URI: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One, and more, Vicky Kaushal has without a doubt proved his versatility in the industry.

Along with being an over-achiever, Vicky Kaushal has also received praises about his great fashion sense and photogenic features. Recently, fans have been drooling over the stunning pictures of Vicky Kaushal with a backdrop of beautiful streets. Read ahead to know more-

Vicky Kaushal’s pictures with stunning backdrops of the streets

Vicky Kaushal is seen sitting in the middle of the street that is wet in patches. Vicky Kaushal has worn a white half-sleeves t-shirt with blue colour patches all over it. He has worn a blue track pant with a green colour stripe at the side. Vicky has worn black colour round sunglasses and set his hair in perfect shape.

Vicky Kaushal has worn white colour shoes at the bottom of his outfit. He captioned the picture, “आसमाँ ओढ़े, ज़मीन से जुड़े। . @khamkhaphotoartist x @amandeepkaur87”.

Vicky Kaushal is seen posing in front of an old building on an old street. He has worn a blue colour full sleeves t-shirt, with rolled-up sleeves and a loose cotton pant that has white grey and blue colour horizontal stripes. Vicky has worn chappals at the bottom and given his hair a messy look. He has captioned this picture, “अगर मैं रंग होता तो शायद नीला होता। @khamkhaphotoartist x @amandeepkaur87”.

Vicky Kaushal is seen standing in the middle of the street, wearing a white sweatshirt. The actor has also worn white track pants and multi-coloured sports shoes. Vicky Kaushal has left his hair messy and is seen pointing towards the sky. He has captioned this picture, “... बस इतना सा ख़्वाब है...! @khamkhaphotoartist @amandeepkaur87”.

