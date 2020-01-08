Vidhu Vinod Chopra Talks About 'Shikara', Says 'It Is About Refugees In One's Own Country'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial project, Shikara, recently had its trailer launch event in Mumbai. At the event, the director opened up about the themes and setting of his film. Furthermore, Vidhu Vinod Chopra condemned the violence that was happening on Wednesday, as well as what happened 30 years ago Kashmir.

Vidhu talked about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990, which was one of the darkest moments in the history of India and is also the backdrop for his film, Shikara.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra condemns violence and talks about the horrific incident that inspired Shikara

Talking to the press at the trailer launch for Shikara, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that he condemned all violence and added that he was not saying that just for the sake of it. He condemned the violence which took place 30 years ago and also condemned the violence which is taking place today.

But Vidhu added that somewhere, deep down in his heart, there was a hopeful individual, perhaps because he was from Kashmir and attached to poetry. He felt that someday this icy mountain would melt, the snow would be gone and there would be spring. Finally, he stated that he was saying this with all honesty and was hopeful that someday soon there would be a blooming of India for every one of us.

Speaking about his film Shikara, he revealed that the movie is about a Kashmiri Pandit couple, some 30 years ago. Their story started in 1987 when everything was fine.

The movie will span from 1989 to this day and will be the couple's story. He stated that the film was the story of their 30 years' journey and the story of India as well. Chopra added that it took him a lot of time and effort to make this film, and it was the story of all those people who have been refugees in their own country for over the last three decades.

