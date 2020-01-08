'Shikara' Movie Cast: Debutants Aadil Khan And Sadia To Be Launched By Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial film Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits is less than a month away from its theatrical release. It will Vidhu's return to the director chair after over a decade, having Eklavya in 2007. The film will revolve around the story of around 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits who fled the valley in 1990.

Also read: 'Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits' trailer out, sure to leave an impact!

Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits cast

The film was evidently under the radar as it does not contain any major stars. The film features two new faces who haven't worked in mainstream cinema before this. Actor Sadia and Aadil Khan are set to make a debut in the film industry.

The two debutants will be seen essaying the characters of Shanti Dhar and Shiv Kumar Dhar respectively. The trailer introduces the two leading characters snuggled away in the corner of their home reading poetries but are later forced to flee their homeland as a fire emerges.

Also read: 'Shikara' trailer leaves audiences speechless; here's how Twitterati reacted

The trailer also emphasizes on the quote 'When hate is all that is left, love is your only weapon'. The film has some of its major portion shot in Kashmir. The trailer ends with Sadia's character making a promise to come back to Kashmir, live her life there and have her ashes dispersed in Kashmir itself.

Also read: 'Shikara: A Love Letter From Kashmir' highlights the plight of Kashmiri Pandits

More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits lost their homes and became refugees in their own country. Three decades later, watch their story unfold. #Shikara trailer out nowhttps://t.co/cQtN7uhtqB#Shikara #VidhuVinodChopra #ShikaraTrailer@arrahman @foxstarhindi — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) January 7, 2020

Also read: Shikara's new motion poster leaves fans online excited for the film's release

1990, Kashmir - an entire community was made homeless. 30 years later, they still can't return to their homes. Watch as the story of the Kashmiri Pandits finally comes to light #Shikara trailer out today at 1pm. #VidhuVinodChopra @arrahman @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/SWQYhsw6xC — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) January 7, 2020

Also read: Shikara: Five other Vidhu Vinod Chopra movies to watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.