Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reveals Why 'Shikara' Is The Most Difficult Film Of His Career

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial project, Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits, is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The movie is set during the turbulent period between late 1989 and early 1990 when the Kashmiri Pandits were forced out of their native homeland by violent religious extremists. Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently spoke about Shikara in an interview with an international news agency. During the interview, Vidhu revealed why Shikara was the most challenging film of his career.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra discusses why Shikara is the most difficult film of his career

Vidhu Vinod Chopra stated that he had done a lot of work over the years but Shikara was perhaps his most challenging, as he had to remain dispassionate as a moviemaker to depict the truth. Vidhu Vinod Chopra further stated that he had to make a compelling argument that the only solution to such hatred was love, and that theme was at the centre of Shikara. The love between Shiv Kumar Dhar and Shanti (the protagonists) was a binding factor that forced viewers to think beyond hatred.

Later, Vidhu Vinod Chopra was asked why it took him so long to develop Shikara. The director revealed that he had started to work on the film post his mother's demise in 2007. The Kashmiri Pandit exodus was a known issue but the complexities and the build-up of events that led to driving away of the Kashmiri Pandits was not known. Vidhu Vinod Chopra added that Shikara required significant research so that he could tell an absorbing story that was fact-based and helped in bringing the topic of Kashmiri pandits back to the fore.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra also discussed the difficulties with writing and filming the movie. He revealed that the entire movie was shot in Kashmir for authenticity, but they had limited time as the state was under tight security. Talking about the time it took him to write the script, Vinod Chopra said that the writing also took him significant time as he had to sift through tons of documentation and video footage to bring reality to celluloid. This movie was difficult to write and he worked with Abhijat Joshi and Rahul Pandita for several years before he could bring it to life.

