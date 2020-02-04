'Shikara' Directed By Vidhu Vinod Chopra Gets A Thumbs Up From THIS Hollywood Director

Famous director Vidhu Vinod Chopra is currently in the headlines for his upcoming film Shikara. The movie's trailer received an overwhelming response. Shikara is scheduled to hit the screens on February 7 this year. The trailer of the film received positive reviews not just from the audience but also from the celebrities.

Surprisingly, the film has been endorsed by none other than famous director James Cameron. James Cameron is the director of blockbuster films like Titanic and Avatar. The makers of the film have dropped a brand new teaser of the film and by the end of the teaser, a blurb by James Cameron is given where he called the trailer "A Masterpiece".

Watch the teaser here

In 1990, more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their home. 30 years later, their story will finally be told.



Watch Shikara official teaser 2: https://t.co/ek6Cp2mV0K#HumWapasAayenge #Shikara #VidhuVinodChopra #Shikara @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/QHIsvXrbOI — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) February 4, 2020

James Cameron along with another Oscar-winning director, Alfonso Cuaron, in the past also endorsed Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Hollywood film, Broken Horses.

The film Shikara is based on the real-life story of more than 4,00,000 Hindu refugees who were forced to leave the Kashmir valley after the sudden breakout of insurgency in the early 1990s. Vidhu Vinod Chopra who is also a Kashmiri Pandit said in an interview with a media publication that Shikara is more than just a film, in fact, he called it a movement.

The film is featuring new-age actors Sadia who is playing the role of Shanti Dhar and Aadil Khan in the role of Shiv Kumar Dhar. Chopra along with 4000 Pandita flew to a refugee camp in order to shoot a key scene. He also said that Shikara is a tribute to the Pandits community.

