Vidhu Vinod Chopra Demands A 'sorry' For Kashmiri Pandits Ahead Of 'Shikara' Release Date

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is still waiting to hear the word “sorry” from the people of the nation for not doing anything after the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, and wants people to remember that “the only thing to hate is hate”. To mark the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod held a special screening of his upcoming movie Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits for Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday. The special screening of the film for about 30 minutes was attended by over 30 Kashmiri Pandit refugees from Jagti migrant camp in Jammu, out of which some have even worked on the film.

In an interview, Vidhu Vinod recently said that this was the first time he saw the film on the big screen. He also revealed that there were so many Muslim brothers worked on the film with him. It seems that they knew that this film was about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, and still they worked with them in Kashmir.

He also said, “This is the Kashmir we know, and ek din yeh Kashmir wapis ayega (One day that spirit of Kashmir will come back). We will go back and live the way we used to. This is my hope.” Vindu Vinod Chopra was also very upset as he said that it has been 30 years since the incident and no one has done anything and hopes the someday someone will do something.

Vindu Vinod Chopra wants people to go online and just write ‘Sorry to all the Kashmiri Pandits’ and apologise to all the people who live in refugee camps even after 30 years of the exodus. The film, Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits is touted as a story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds.

It’s also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile. A timeless love story in the worst of times. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020.

Image courtesy: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films Instagram

