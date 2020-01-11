Vidhu Vinod Chopra States THIS Reason For Casting Real Kashmiri Pandits For 'Shikara'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is all set to return back to the director's chair with the movie Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits. The trailer of the movie released on January 7, 2020. The film is based on the story of 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits who fled the valley in 1990.

The film was evidently under the radar as it does not contain any major stars. Recently, in a statement, Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed the reason behind casting real Kashmiri refugees and not Bollywood actors.

Shikara director Vidhu Vinod Chopra has chosen a subject that is close to his heart as this movie is a tribute to his mother. In a recent statement, the director explained his decision to cast real-life Kashmiri Pandits and said that he wanted the film to look more real.

The director further added that he was about to cast artists from Mumbai to play the refugees but felt that the film would lose its authenticity. Vidhu Vinod Chopra informed that the inhabitants of the Jagti camp were extremely generous that they agreed to be a part of the film.

Chopra also revealed that they spent days and nights in difficult conditions while shooting. He added that the inhabitant group included people from all age groups that is women, children and old people. Furthermore, all of them were cooperative enough to spend a difficult time during the shooting.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra also talked about his experience of shooting with Kashmiri Pandits. He said that they are real people and were not acting on the camera. It was something they were actually experiencing and they had experienced 30 years ago, he added.

However, for Vidhu, they were actors performing on screen and this made him extremely happy. Furthermore, he said that he didn’t want a Bombay face to ruin the menagerie.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra decided to cast Kashmir-born Aadil Khan and Sadia as the leads because he wanted an authentic kind of acting and experience portrayed on-screen.

Shikara helmed by Vidu Vinod Chopra is slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. It is presented by Fox Star Studios. The movie is a production by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

