'Shikara': Paresh Rawal Excited About Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film On Kashmiri Pandits

Amid producing some of the biggest hits of Bollywood in recent years, courtesy Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra returns to direction with Shikara. An incident not explored much in films before, the story traces the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. The intense trailer became a talking point as it was unveiled, with both netizens and celebrities praising it.

Paresh Rawal was among the celebrities who reacted with excitement. The veteran actor was particularly impressed about the book Our Moon Has Blood Clots, written by Rahul Pandita, ‘finally’ being adapted for the big screen. The Hera Pheri star termed it as ‘a heart wrenching account’ of Kashmiri Pandits.

So finally a book “our moon has blood clot “ a heart wrenching account of Kashmiri Pandit by Rahul Pandit is made into a movie called “SHIKARA “ by Vidhu Vinod Chopra . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 8, 2020

Though the trailer states that it is ‘based on true events’, it does not give credit to the book Our Moon Has Blood Clots anywhere, not even in the credits. However, Rahul Pandita, who has penned the book, which was published in 2013, is credited for the screenplay, along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his long-time loyalist Abhijat Joshi.

Paresh Rawal also termed Shikara as ‘A must view for all the Indians’ while calling it a ‘brutally honest film.’

A must view for all the Indians to clear the cobwebs and introspect .Thanks mr @VVCFilms for such an brutally honest film . https://t.co/5d3UCKOJtQ — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 8, 2020

'Shikara' is the houseboat popular for travelling in Kashmir. The trailer features the love story of a couple in the midst of the exodus in Kashmir and the movie spans several decades.

The film claims ‘4 lakh Indians' became 'refugees in their own country’ at that time. The movie starring Sadia and Aadil Khan hits the theatres on February 7.

Chopra, who was born and brought up in J&K’s Srinagar, has previously made Mission Kashmir starring Hrithik Roshan, which was also set in the Valley. Kashmir has been the most politically discussed place of the country for years.

