Vidya Balan Announces Title Of Upcoming Film As 'Sherni'; Says 'can't Wait To Start Shoot'

It's official! After much speculation, it is confirmed that Vidya Balan has signed up for a film reportedly based on the slain tigress Avni. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor posted the official announcement through her Instagram handle earlier on Thursday and revealed the title of the film as Sherni. As per reports, she will start filming for this project in the next two months.

The producer of the film Vikram Malhotra had reportedly been looking for a strong performer to play the role of a forest official in the film. It seems that the Dirty Picture actor, who is known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women in cinema, has fit the bill for the role.

No other details about the film have been revealed yet except that it will be directed by Amit Masurkar who helmed the Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton in 2017.

For those unaware, in November 2018, Tigress Avni, also known as T1, had made headlines when she was shot dead in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. A classic example of man-animal conflict, Avni’s killing caused outrage among many across the country. The Supreme Court of India had directed the forest department and its officials to first tranquilise and then trap Tigress Avni. However, she allegedly attacked the team which shot her.

What's next for Vidya Balan?

Vidya Balan will be seen in the upcoming film Shakuntala Devi along with actors Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh. She will essay the role of the human-computer Shakuntala Devi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 8, 2020. She will also reportedly produce and star as Indira Gandhi in a yet-untitled web series based on Sagarika Ghose's biography Indira – India's Most Powerful Prime Minister.

