Vidya Balan Cannot Wait For Irrfan Khan To Make A Comeback With 'Angrezi Medium'

Bollywood News

Actor Vidya Balan recently wished Irrfan Khan with a heartfelt message for his comeback film 'Angrezi Medium'. Check out her message for Irrfan Khan below

vidya balan

Before the trailer for Irrfan Khan's latest film Angrezi Medium hit the internet, the actor shared a heartfelt message with his fans. Irrfan explained how his ongoing health battle won't allow him to promote the film even though it holds a very special place in his heart.

With the video, the actor urged his fans to go watch the film and wait for him to make a comeback. Irrfan also shared a message about being positive in life that has reportedly touched many hearts and his film industry peers too are pouring their love for the actor on social media. Now, actor Vidya Balan has shared Irrfan's video and expressed how she can't wait for Irrfan to make a comeback.

Vidya Balan's heartfelt message to Irrfan Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vidya also mentioned #WeloveyouIrrfan to express her appreciation for Irrfan. Besides Vidya, actors like Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have also shared heartfelt messages. Check out their reactions below - 

Image courtesy - Vidya Balan and Irrfan Khan Instagram

 

 

