Vidya Balan Cannot Wait For Irrfan Khan To Make A Comeback With 'Angrezi Medium'

Before the trailer for Irrfan Khan's latest film Angrezi Medium hit the internet, the actor shared a heartfelt message with his fans. Irrfan explained how his ongoing health battle won't allow him to promote the film even though it holds a very special place in his heart.

With the video, the actor urged his fans to go watch the film and wait for him to make a comeback. Irrfan also shared a message about being positive in life that has reportedly touched many hearts and his film industry peers too are pouring their love for the actor on social media. Now, actor Vidya Balan has shared Irrfan's video and expressed how she can't wait for Irrfan to make a comeback.

Also read: Angrezi Medium Trailer: Irrfan, Kareena's emotion-packed thrill ride one to watch out for

Vidya Balan's heartfelt message to Irrfan Khan

Vidya also mentioned #WeloveyouIrrfan to express her appreciation for Irrfan. Besides Vidya, actors like Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have also shared heartfelt messages. Check out their reactions below -

Also read: 'Irrfan Khan is back and how!' say excited fans after 'Angrezi Medium' trailer drops

This is so heartwarming . Irfan , my love and prayers are with you . U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film . Waiting for it . And like you said, waiting for you 🤗 https://t.co/q7xYjJuwBg — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 12, 2020

Also read: Varun Dhawan pens a sweet reply to Irrfan Khan's video ahead of 'Angrezi Medium' trailer

Also read: Hrithik Roshan has special message for Irrfan Khan as he unveils 'Angrezi Medium' poster

This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion all the best to the team and #Irfan sir https://t.co/MfuWErAEfo and we are waiting for u — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

Also read: Deepika Padukone deletes an unseen still from Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium'

Dear Irrfan Sir, you have always reinstated our believe ,our faith ,in nothing but in our own talent & working with resilience ! Your message has our hearts brimming with emotions !We all wishing you a speedy recovery & can’t wait to watch you onscreen 😇 https://t.co/YojckA5skj — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) February 12, 2020

Image courtesy - Vidya Balan and Irrfan Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.