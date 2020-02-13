Vidya Balan Comes In Support Of Shahid Kapoor And His Character In 'Kabir Singh'

Even after almost a year of its release, Kabir Singh still manages to grab headlines. When it released in the theatres, the nation, even celebrities, seemed to have divided opinions about it, some claiming it to be “toxic” and some not. Recently Bollywood actor Vidya Balan came in support of this Shahid Kapoor starrer at a press event.

Shahid Kapoor, who starred in the lead role of Kabir Singh, avidly supported the movie at the cost of even being labelled a “misogynist” by some. However, in a press event held recently, Vidya Balan came in support of the actor and Kabir Singh. She reportedly said that if people did not like Kabir Singh then they ought not to go and watch it. But if the actor (Shahid Kapoor) liked it then he had the freedom to do so. Netizen should not be the one to say “don’t make this film”.

Continuing further on the topic, Vidya Balan also opened up about Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh being called “regressive”. She reportedly said that if one person called a film regressive then many follow their suit. Also, actors in Bollywood are frequently asked questions about everything that is going on. They are also expected to take a stand in these matters. However, sometimes the actors might not even be aware of the situation. She then reportedly raised a question that why aren’t sports personalities questioned about such matters.

The Kabir Singh controversy has been going on for the longest time. While lead actor Shahid Kapoor and his co-star Kiara Advani tried to defend their film, netizens bashed the two actors several times. The film was called an example of “toxic masculinity”. Even Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu called out the film for its content. The scene in Kabir Singh which raised the most controversies was when Shahid Kapoor’s character slapped Kiara Advani’s character.

Vidya Balan’s upcoming movies

Vidya Balan was last seen on the silver screen in the movie Mission Mangal. The movie had an ensemble cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sharman Joshi among a few others. Vidya Balan’s next silver screen release is the biopic of Shakuntala Devi called Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer. The film is slated to release on May 8, 2020. Vidya Balan has another film in her kitty, Akaar, whose release date has not been announced yet.

Image source: Vidya Balan Instagram, Kabir Singh Instagram

