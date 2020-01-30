Vidya Balan Looks Beautiful In Black And These Pictures Are Proof

Vidya Balan is among the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. Having completed almost 15 years in this industry, Vidya Balan has successfully created a unique place for herself in the hearts of the audience. She is best known for her gorgeous looks and versatile acting skills. Along with being the face of some blockbuster movies, Vidya Balan sure knows how to style black ensembles. Read on to know how Vidya manages to slay any and every black ensemble.

Vidya Balan sure knows how to style black ensembles

Vidya Balan is seen posing in a black colour three-piece nawab style suit. She has worn a black palazzo with golden embroidery all over it. Her kurta is more of plain black, with golden full-sleeves border. Vidya has let her dupatta flow naturally on the left side, that has a golden border too. She has neatly given her hair a middle partition and put them in a bun. She kept her accessories and makeup to the minimal.

Vidya Balan has donned a black colour, full-length dress. The dress has a deep-neck collar and has multi-coloured embroidery till the york. The part below the york is rather frilly and free-flowing. Vidya has given her hair a centre partition and tied them in a low pony-tail. She kept her accessories and makeup to the minimal.

Vidya Balan has worn a shirt-type black colour three-forth maxi-dress. She has worn a belt at the york, and black stilettoes. She has given her hair aside partition and tied them at the back, in a messy bun. She kept her accessories and makeup to the minimal.

