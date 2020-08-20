Vidya Balan Showcases Her Animated Self In New Insta Post; Fan Says, ‘Golden Beauty Vidya’

Vidya Balan has been garnering praise for her performance in the movie, Shakuntala Devi. The actor recently showcased a glimpse of her 'animated self' while talking about the movie. She also got an apt reaction from one of her fans to the post.

Vidya Balan flaunts her animated self

Speaking about her post, Vidya shared three boomerang videos from one of her promotional video interviews for the movie. She can be seen talking in an animated and dramatic manner in the videos. The Paa actor could be seen making some elaborate hand gestures and some funny yet endearing expressions.

Not only that, but Vidya also makes heads turn with her look during the interaction. The Dirty Picture actor can be seen sporting a golden-colored polka-dotted full-sleeved attire. She has matched the outfit with cuff dangler black and white earrings. She has further opted for a radiant makeup with brown lipstick, articulately done eye-brows and a bold eye-makeup. But it is her mannerisms during the interaction that stole the show.

Vidya Balan's fan hails her as a golden beauty

The actor shared the videos and captioned them by stating that this is her 'animated' self and that there is no other way that she can be. One of the fans reacted in the comments section calling her a 'Golden Beauty'. This must have been in reference to her lovely golden attire. Take a look at the video shared by the Kahaani actor along with the reaction of her fan.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Pinkvilla, the filmmakers for Karnam Malleswari biopic are keen to rope in Vidya to essay the titular role. The movie will be on the life of Olympic weightlifter Karnam Malleswari and was announced earlier in June this year. The biopic is being helmed by Sanjana Reddy and the filmmakers are currently in the scripting and the casting phase. The movie will be bankrolled by Kona Venkat and MVV Satyanarayana. But the Kismat Konnection actor has not yet confirmed the same. She was last seen in the movie, Shakuntala Devi: Human-Computer. The film also featured Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra, who portrays the character of Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi.

