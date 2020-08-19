Vidya Balan Approched To Play Role In A Biopic Of Karnam Malleswari?

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan was last seen in the Hindi movie Shakuntala Devi: Human-Computer. According to numerous reports, Vidya Balan was approached for a Telugu movie featuring the biopic on Olympic weightlifter Karnam Malleswari. Read on for the whole story.

ALSO READ| Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer' Deleted Scene Hits Internet; Watch

Vidya Balan to play Olympic weightlifter Karnam Malleswari?

The biopic on Olympic weightlifter Karnam Malleswari is yet untitled and was announced this year in June. The movie is being directed by Sanjana Reddy and the filmmakers are currently in the scripting and the casting phase.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the filmmakers for Karnam Malleswari biopic are keen to rope in Vidya Balan and she has already been approached for the titular role. However, there is yet to be a reply from Vidya's side on the same. The movie will be produced by Kona Venkat and MVV Satyanarayana.

The movie was announced on Malleswari's birthday this year. Kona Venkat who is one of the producers of the film who will also play a role in the film's scripting as well. The legendary weightlifter created a record when she became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal at weightlifting.

According to the report, Rakul Preet Singh and Nithya Menon were also speculated to have been approached for the same role earlier.

ALSO READ| Vidya Balan's 'Monday Muah' Post Can Surely Beat Your Monday Blues

Vidya Balan movies

Vidya Balan's last film Shakuntala Devi: Human-Computer. The movie also features Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra, who portrays the character of Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi. The film tells the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician.

Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi: Human-Computer and also stars actors Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh playing prominent roles in the movie. The film was streamed worldwide on July 31, 2020, on Prime Video. The plot of the film essays the life of Shakuntala Devi who has been nicknamed as ‘Human Computer’ due to her extraordinary talent and ability to solve complex mathematical problems without any mechanical aid.

Vidya Balan was recently seen in her first-ever short film, NatKhat, which narrates the story of a rural Indian woman, who endured domestic violence in her marriage. The actor will be next seen in the much-awaited film, Sherni. Helmed by Aastha Tiku, Sherni also stars Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Mukesh Prajapati in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.

ALSO READ| 'Shakuntala Devi' & Other Biopics That Showcase Best Achievement Of Human Spirit

ALSO READ| Vidya Balan Shares Her Marksheet, Says 'wasn't A Genius But Was Definitely Good'; See Post

Promo Image courtesy: Vidya Balan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.