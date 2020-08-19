'Shakuntala Devi' Deleted Scene Confuses Netizens Who Misunderstand 'BODMAS' For 'Binod'

On Friday, August 14, Bollywood movie Shakuntala Devi's deleted scene was shared online by the makers. The three-minute video starts with a Maths professor teaching a class full of students Mathematical formula-BODMAS. Meanwhile, the students are busy with their shenanigans, when Shakuntala Devi, famous mathematician, enters the room to teach them some Maths trick.

The Shakuntala Devi's deleted scene video has gone viral on the internet. The recently shared video has sparked hilarious reactions from the netizens, who misunderstood BODMAS for Binod (popular meme). Here's how the internet is reacting to the viral video.

Netizens reaction to Shakuntala Devi's deleted scene

All about Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra in the lead is based on famous mathematician Shakuntala Devi's real-life. The film directed by Anu Menon also features actors like Jisshu Sengupta, Amit Sadh, Luca Calvani, and Sheeba Chaddha in prominent roles. Shakuntala Devi is produced by Vikram Malhotra and co-produced by Shikhaa Sharma under their respective production banners.

Shakuntala Devi written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani is reportedly based on the stories narrated by late mathematicians daughter Anupama Banerji. The movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020. It received positive reviews from the audiences and critics alike. Vidya Balan was appreciated for her portrayal as Shakuntala Devi.

All about Binod memes and its origin

A few weeks ago, a popular Youtube channel- Slayypoint, shared a video on its channel where creators Abhyudaya and Gautami talked about comments they received on their videos. The video released on July 15 was titled, "Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)." Through the course of the video, creators Abhyudaya and Gautami discussed the worst comments written by Indian social media users. Check out the video here:

However, a social media user's comment baffled them. A social media user named Binod Tharun commented just his name under a video, which confused Youtubers Abhyudaya and Gautami. Following their video, Binod became the buzz word on the internet. With an array of memes made on the name Binod, it led to the popularisation of Binod memes.

