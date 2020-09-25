Vidya Balan Shares A Quote On Positivity: 'Be Thankful For Closed Doors And Detours'

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram profile to share some self-love motivational posts. The actor is quite active on social media and often shares a number of quotes on her stories. This time, she shared some self-love quotes.

Vidya Balan shares a motivational quote with her Instagram followers

Vidya Balan shared an image quote from a page on Instagram. The quote on the page mentioned that one needs to be thankful for closed doors, detours, and roadblocks. The quote continued that these factors protect a person from places they are not meant to be in. Thus, this quote implied that one must continue to look at the bright side of life and not be weighed down when things don’t go as planned. The actor shared the quite and tried to imply that one doesn’t need to be hard on oneself when things don’t go according to plan as some things may not be meant due to some reason.

Taking to Instagram, Vidya Balan also shared another post from hashtags that she found from the explore page on Instagram. She began with a quote by Paul Coelho and shared it on her stories. The quote she shared mentioned that beautiful sunsets required cloudy skies. Thus implying that regardless of the hardships one may face, there will always be a brighter side to things in the end. Thus, the implication of the cloudy skies and beautiful sunsets.

On the work front, Vidya Balan will be seen next in the film titled Sherni. The movie will be directed by Amit Masurkar and fans of Vidya are excited to see her onscreen once again. Vidya Balan’s previous outing with Shakuntala Devi was quite a hit on the OTT space and garnered her tremendous love from fans.

