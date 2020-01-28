The Debate
Vidya Balan's White Anarkali Suit & Potli Will Give You Major Fashion Goals

Bollywood News

Vidya Balan is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood. Take a look at her white Anarkali suit & potli that will give you major fashion goals.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. Balan is best known for picking up challenging roles. She is known for her roles in films like No One Killed JessicaThe Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Heyy Babyy, Kismat Konnection and many more. Vidya Balan, apart from being an actor, has also set ethnic fashion goals for her fans with her crisp choice of attire at any given event. Listed below are Vidya Balan's photos in a white Anarkali suit and potli along with many others that could be perfect to add in your ethnic wardrobe:

READ:Spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone & Sanya Malhotra At Mumbai Airport

Vidya Balan's photos in white Anarkali and other ethnic outfits

READ:Jeff Bezos' Tryst With B'Town Has Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal & Others, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

READ:Vidya Balan To Play A Forest Officer In Her Next After 'Shakuntala Devi'? Details Inside

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
