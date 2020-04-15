Kangana Ranaut's Role Was First Offered To Vidya Balan In Shootout At Wadala; Read Trivia

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in Bollywood with the film Gangster in the year 2006. The actor has enjoyed the widespread success of many blockbusters like Queen, Simran, Tanu Weds Manu and many more. Shootout at Wadala is another gangster movie in Kangana's illustrious career. The film portrayed the life of a real-life gangster, Manya Surve. In the film, Anil Kapoor played the role of a good cop and John essayed the role of Surve. Reportedly, the film was inspired by the book Dongri to Dubai written by Hussain Zaidi. Continue reading to know some more facts about the film.

Trivia from Kangana Ranaut’s movie Shootout At Wadala

During the development of the film, the real names of Dawood Ibrahim and other characters were used, but after the trailer was released, the film went through many troubles and hence all names except Manya's were changed.

The film was originally offered to Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan for playing the role of Manya Suvrve and Kangana's part respectively, but the actors rejected the film.

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, who gave many hits together, had their comeback together after 12 years. The duo was last seen in 2001 released film Lajja.

In the song Laila, John was styled similar to Amitabh Bachchan's Hum character. In real life, he is a big fan of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. However, the lyrics of this song were changed from Le Legi to Loot Legi due to censors objection.

Vivek Oberoi was offered the part of Dawood Ibrahim, but a long wait from his side with no positive response made director Sanjay Gupta sign Sonu Sood for the role.

The film marked the debut of Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor in Bollywood.

Anu Malik claimed that Babli Badmaash featuring Priyanka Chopra was his original creation, but the song was inspired from the song Lehra Ke Aaya Hai Jhonka Bahar from the 1969 released film Waaris.

The film was scheduled to release on May 1, 2013. But was later released on May 3, 2013, which marked 100 years of Indian cinema.

Isaque Baghwan, who shot Manya in an encounter, asked Sanjay Gupta to change the name of Anil Kapoor's character in the film who was playing his role.

Isaque Bhagwan also gifted Anil Kapoor his uniform when he met him to prepare for his role.

The film marked the official debut of Karan Patel, though he was seen in City Of Gold (2010) which was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Lalbagh.

Anil Kapoor worked with Sonu Sood for the first time.

