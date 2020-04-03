Vidya Balan Thanks Garbage Collector Working Amid Lockdown, Says 'god Bless You'; Watch

Vidya Balan recently took to Instagram and thanked a BMC garbage collector for her selfless service during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The Mission Mangal actor shared an Instagram story about this BMC worker. Amidst this lockdown, Vidya Balan is also spreading awareness about daily wage workers and poor people who are suffering due to industries being shut down completely.

Vidya Balan thanks BMC garbage collector amidst lockdown

The country is currently under lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Many people are practicing social distancing and self-isolation to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. But this lockdown has affected the livelihood of several daily wage workers.

Hence to show her appreciation for a BMC garbage collector working amidst this lockdown, actor Vidya Balan took to Instagram and shared a story about her. Vidya uploaded a short video of the female worker collecting garbage. The video seems to be taken from Vidya Balan’s house.

While talking about this garbage collector Vidya Balan said, “#ThankYou. God bless you and your family hamesha (sic)”. Take a look at Vidya Balan’s Instagram story here.

As mentioned earlier, this is not the first time that Vidya Balan has talked about the condition of daily wage workers amidst this Coronavirus lockdown in India. In her last Instagram post, Vidya Balan said, “In these difficult times *Mumbai Roti Bank* is providing *free meals for all poor people*. We understand that many daily wage labourers and others don’t have groceries and food and are going hungry everyday. (sic)” She further urged her fans to make food-related and monetary donations for the daily wage labourers which the Mumbai Roti Bank will make sure helps them. Take a look at Vidya Balan’s entire Instagram post here:

