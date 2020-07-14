Vidya Balan Unveils New 'Shakuntala Devi' Teaser; Announces Trailer Release Date

On July 14, Vidya Balan shared a new teaser of her upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi on social media. Along with the teaser, Vidya Balan also revealed that the trailer of the film will be out on July 15, 2020. As seen in the new teaser of Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan introduces her character Shakuntala from the film. A saree clad Balan narrates that 'Maths has no rules, only magic'. Vidya Balan wrote, "Get ready to meet the genius! Trailer out tomorrow. Meet Shakuntala Devi on Prime July 31, on Amazon Prime Video."

Watch Shakuntala Devi's new teaser:

Fans flooded the post with sweet wishes and comments. A user wrote, "Always wait for your movies. All the best for this one. I am sure you will nail this too." Another fan said, "Wow ma'am, eagerly waiting". Meanwhile, many dropped hearts on the post.

Before this teaser, Vidya Balan had also shared another video which sees her narrating a non-stop Math calculation at ease. In the end, she questions, "Is it difficult, am I going too fast for you?". Vidya then says, "Okay let me go slow", and then once again begins with her calculations. Through her captivating clip, Balan announced that the audience can catch the world premiere of her film Shakuntala Devi from July 31st onwards on Amazon Prime.

As soon as Vidya Balan's video was up, actors Radhika Madan and Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Can't wait". Moreover, Mouni Roy dropped a comment which read, "Awaited". Fans gushed to share excitement to watch the film online.

Vidya Balan's upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi, is inspired by the woman named Shakuntala Devi who was also known as the "human computer". She was a strong and independent woman and her love for mathematics was unmissable. Directed by Anu Menon, the movie is influenced by Shankulata Devi’s journey.

The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh among others. The movie is produced under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. Shakuntala Devi will also put forth the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician.

