Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' To Be Shot Only After Monsoon Owing To Safety Concerns?

Vidya Balan’s upcoming film Sherni is one of the many movies that were halted due to the Coronavirus related pandemic. According to a report by a leading daily, the cast and crew of the film are not planning to resume work on Sherni until the monsoon season ends. Most of the sequences in the film have to be shot in the outdoors, which is why the director wants to put the safety of his team above the deadline.

Vidya Balan’s Sherni shoot to resume only after monsoon?

In the wake of the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot of all films and TV serials had to be suspended as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus. Vidya Balan starrer Sherni is one of the many films whose shooting schedule has been affected by the lockdown imposed in India. Since the film is based on wildlife and the incidents around it, the cast and crew of Sherni had started working on the film on March 3, which is also observed as the World Wildlife Day. After three days of shooting for the film in Madhya Pradesh, the makers had to stop the work due to the guidelines issued by the government. According to the latest reports by a leading news portal, the director of Sherni, Amit Masurkar, and the team are not planning to resume work on the film even though the authorities have given a green signal to the entertainment industry.

Read Did You Know Vidya Balan Was Rejected 75 Times During Her Auditions For 'Parineeta'?

Also read Vidya Balan Shares Glimpse Of Her Vanity Van As She Gets 'back To Work'

A source close to the makers of the film Sherni told the leading daily that in the movie, Vidya Balan would be seen playing the role of a forest officer who wishes to find a solid solution to the man-animal conflict. The leading daily also reported that a chunk of the movie has to be filmed in real locations, including the forests of Madhya Pradesh and hence, shooting in the rainy season would not be the best option.

The director of Sherni, Amit Masurkar, also told the news portal that they cannot shoot in the monsoon. The team is expected to make a decision in August when the monsoon is halfway through. The director also said that they did not want to endanger the lives of the people associated with the movie, which is why they have decided to wait for a while.

Read Vidya Balan On Working Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: 'People Need To Act Responsibly'

Also read Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' To Release On July 31 On Amazon Prime; Watch Video

Image Courtesy: Vidya Balan Instagram and Canva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.