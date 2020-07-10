Vidya Balan On Working Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: 'People Need To Act Responsibly'

In a recent interview with a news daily, actor Vidya Balan spoke about working amid the pandemic and revealed that it is ‘wonderful’ to work again, however, the actor remarked that it is also important to realise the seriousness of the situation. Vidya Balan, who recently shot for an advertisement film, shared her experience of shooting after a long time and revealed that the crew was well-equipped with PPE kits and social distancing guidelines were being followed. Speaking about re-starting work while the positive cases skyrocket, Vidya Balan remarked that people need to act responsibly and will have to work around the virus, till it lasts.

In her interview, Vidya Balan admitted that she wasn’t hesitant to go back to work when the brand approached her for the shoot. The actor remarked that while the makers of her next film Sherni prepare to restart shooting by monsoon end, she is keeping herself busy with promoting her upcoming biopic. Adding to the same, Vidya remarked that she has no idea when films will restart in full force.

Coronavirus situation in India

With more than 7,94,864 positive Coronavirus cases, India remains a COVID-19 hotbed in Asia, followed by China. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications, more than 21,623 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country.

What's next for Vidya?

Vidya will be seen essaying the character of the late mathematical genius, Shakuntala Devi in her next. The actor has left no stone unturned to bring authenticity to her character, as the movie features Vidya in a never-seen-before avatar. The makers of the movie have managed to rope in the Dangal actor, Sanya Malhotra to portray the character of Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi.

Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer desires to put forth the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician. The actor also has Sherni in her kitty. Helmed by Aastha Tiku, Sherni also stars Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Mukesh Prajapati in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.

