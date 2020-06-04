Vidya Balan Says 'no Time In Jail Is Enough' For Jessica Lal's Killer Manu Sharma

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has reacted to the release of Jessica Lal’s killer Manu Sharma from jail. Vidya Balan told a news daily that she feels that sending a person like him to jail is not enough. Manu Sharma was put behind bars after he killed Jessica Lal in 1999. Vidya Balan essayed the role of Jessica Lal's sister, Sabrina Lall in the 2011 Indian biographical thriller film No One Killed Jessica.

Vidya Balan talks about Manu Sharma's release

While talking to an entertainment portal, Vidya Balan reportedly stated that she personally believes that no amount of jail time for people like Manu Sharma is a suitable punishment. However, Vidya Balan hopes that Manu Sharma has had enough time to reform himself into a new person. She further said that the purpose of being in jail is to reform and hence hopes that Manu Sharma has done just that.

It has been reported that after Manu Sharma was sentenced to life imprisonment and his premature release was approved last month. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had approved Manu Sharma’s premature release earlier this month. According to news agency PTI, Jessica Lal’s sister Sabrina stated that’s he sent a no objection letter prior to the release of Manu Sharma.

According to news agency PTI, Sabrina stated, “I really do not have anything to say. I am not feeling anything. I feel numb. The only thing I hope and pray to God is that he never thinks of repeating that mistake again.” She had in 2018 written to the jail authorities that she had no objection to Sharma’s release.” I wrote that I had no objection to his release. It was a long and arduous fight... It was very difficult. It is not easy to go back to a normal life.”

Manu Sharma shot Jessica Lal in a night club after she refused to serve him liquor. Manu Sharma is the son of politician Venod Sharma. The incident took place in 1999 and Manu Sharma was convicted in 2006. He was given a sentence of life imprisonment after he was found guilty.

Raj Kumar Gupta directed the film No One Killed Jessica wich was based on the murder of Jessica Lal. The film No One Killed Jessica, released in 2011 features Vidya Balan played the role of Jessica Lal’s sister Sabrina, Rani Mukerji also plays a pivotal role in the film. No one Killed Jessica highlighted Sabrina’s struggle to ensure that Manu Sharma is put behind bars and that justice has been served to her sister.

(with inputs from PTI)

