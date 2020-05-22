Vidya Balan Gets Nostalgic As St Xavier’s College Celebrates 150 Years

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several stars are walking down the memory lane and cherishing some old fond memories. Bollywood’s versatile actress Vidya Balan revisited her alma mater, St Xavier’s College on social media with a beautiful video to celebrate 150 years of the college. The Dirty Picture actress revived some of her college memories with a beautiful video that just left her nostalgic and emotional.

Vidya Balan gets shares video of her alma mater

Vidya Balan shared the gripping and interesting video on her Instagram page where she recalled some of the old fond college memories. In the clip, the viewers can hear an audio clip that defined the principals of the college. The clip showed several shots of the campus, corridors, classrooms, and all those places which have still created a deep impact in the mind of the actress. The voice-over said, “If you have been here ever then you will be touched by it. Gothic expression, gargoyle sentiments. Façade walls and corridors. Whispering enchantment, illustrious history, mesmerizing unimpededly. You are left intact but the wand has been waved over your soul. Sedate stone walls speak and we listen, inattentively perhaps, but we listen and we carry with us the magic and the mystery. High above the eagle soars on fulfilment and satisfaction for nurturing well done.” From the caption, it seems that the voice-over was given by Father Terry as Vidya mentioned his name in the stories.

As per reports, while speaking to a leading media outlet, Vidya had revealed that it was father Terry with whom she had her first lecture and he was also very popular among the students. Later, Vidya reportedly said that she remembers the time she walked into the foyer and then heading to the woods with some friends to enjoy a cup of coffee. Looking around at those beautiful old buildings, she later realized that she belonged to this place. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor revealed that her much-awaited biopic on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi who was regarded as the human-computer will release on a digital platform. The film will be released on Amazon Prime, but the release date has yet to be disclosed by the makers.

