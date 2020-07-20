Vidya Balan Says 'Shakuntala Devi Is A Whole Mood'; Shares Intriguing Stills From Film

On Monday morning Vidya Balan shared a slew of stills from her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi on her social media handles. The first picture sees Vidya Balan as Shakuntala happily enjoying with a group of people. Another photo sees her pointing a gun with an angry expression. Sharing the pics, Vidya wrote: "Shakuntala Devi is a WHOLE MOOD! #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime 31st July onwards. #MagicalMonday" (sic).

Vidya Balan's post

As soon as Vidya Balan's post was up, fans flooded the comments section with love. A user wrote, "Looking forward to it." Whereas another fan said, "Beautiful, Excitement, infinity." Another user wrote, "Vidya, I love your charisma and your simplicity."

Shakuntala Devi trailer

Meanwhile, the makers of Shakuntala Devi unveiled the trailer of the film on July 15. The 2 minutes 48 seconds clip sees Shakuntala saying, "Maths doesn't have rules, but has magic." She also flies to London where she proves her computational expertise and gets her name registered in the book of Guinness World Records. The trailer gives a glimpse of how Shakuntala faces struggles in her personal life after she gives birth to a daughter, played by Sanya Malhotra.

The trailer clip has hit 25 Million views within four days of its release. A fan on YouTube wrote, "I played her when I had a project in my school about famous mathematicians and scientists. Everyone played Newton, Aryabhatta, but she was unknown to all the students. Ma'am, you are such an inspiration, and I am glad finally people will get to know about you."

It's been three days since Vidya Balan kick-started e-promotions for Shakuntala Devi. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, and Jisshu Sengupta. Shakuntala Devi is all set to release on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is inspired by the woman of the same name who was also known as the "human computer".

She was a strong and independent woman and her love for mathematics was overwhelming. Directed by Anu Menon, the upcoming much-anticipated flick will trace her journey and also bring to light the ups and downs faced by her. Shakuntala Devi is produced under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment.

