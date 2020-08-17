Vidya Balan Shares Her Marksheet, Says 'wasn't A Genius But Was Definitely Good'; See Post

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan recently featured in Shakuntala Devi as a mathematical genius. Now, taking to her Instagram, Vidya unveiled her real-life studying expertise by sharing her mark sheet with her fans. According to her, she wasn’t a ‘genius’ but she was ‘definitely good at studying’. Take a look at Vidya Balan’s mark sheet here.

Vidya Balan shares her mark sheet

In the photo, Vidya can be seen holding her result donning a brown ethnic ensemble. The Mission Mangal actor points at her total marks as she poses for the camera. With a total score of 577 out of 700, the diva had scored 82.42% in her SCC (tenth grade) examination.

Nude makeup, winged eyeliner and subtle complete her makeup as she smiles brightly in the picture. Along with it, she also asked her fans to drop their Math marks in her comment section, while urging them to watch Shakuntala Devi.

I wasn’t a ‘genius’ but I was definitely good: P Wow, not bad haan? Tell me what your maths marks were in the comments below and watch #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime NOW, @primevideoin

As soon as the photo surfaced on the internet, fans of the star couldn’t help themselves from appreciating her. While many commented their Math marks on her post, others praised Vidya by dropping heart emoticons on her picture. A fan also went on to say that she has inspired many, while another felt ‘good’ after looking at her result. Have a look at how fans are reacting here:

About Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi is a biographical movie helmed by Anu Menon. The movie was jointly bankrolled under the banner of Sony Pictures Networks and Abudantia Entertainment. The plot of the film essays the life of Shakuntala Devi who has been nicknamed as ‘Human Computer’ due to her extraordinary talent and ability to solve complex mathematical problems without any mechanical aid. Amid the ongoing coronavirus scarce, the film had an OTT release on Amazon Prime and went on to garner positive reception from critics and fans alike. Take a look at the trailer of the film here:

