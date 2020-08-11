Vidya Balan Is Nailing Her Ethnic Looks For 'Shakuntala Devi' E-promotions

The ongoing lockdown has changed the way films are being promoted. Kahaani actor Vidya Balan has taken to her Instagram account to promote her upcoming venture, Shakuntala Devi. The actor can be seen dressed up in ethnic wear for the e-promotions almost daily and shares pictures on Instagram. Take a look at photos from her e-promotions for Shakuntala Devi.

Vidya Balan’s ethnic looks for e-promotions

Recently, Vidya Balan was spotted in a beautiful ensemble from the label DOT. The Mission Mangal actor looked pretty in an all-brown salwar suit. She kept the look simple and paired it with bright lipstick.

For her another promotional look, Vidya Balan wore a pretty multi-coloured saree. Her saree had a checkered pattern all over. She completed her look with a neat bun and gajra. With minimal pieces of jewellery and little make-up, the actor rounded off her ethnic look.

TheTumhari Sulu actor was also seen wearing a beautiful indigo coloured long dress which she paired with heavy earrings. Her dress was from the label Rivaaj Jaipur. Her pretty look was completed with a bun and dark shade lipstick.

In the above picture, Vidya Balan can be seen wearing an ivory coloured kurta which she paired with a black palazzo. Apart from her outfit, what grabbed the attention was the chunky neckpiece which was accessorised with her look. The Dirty Picture actor rounded off her look with black heels and looked pretty in the attire.

Next, she wore a cotton dress from the label Ta’assur. She looked amazing in this block printed dress which was made by the artisans of Sanganeri lanes. With no jewellery and open, messy hair, the Parineeta actor completed her look.

Vidya Balan opted for a pink saree in linen fabric. Her saree came with a pop of block prints in mustard and dark pink colour all over. Vidya paired it with a matching blouse and looked amazing in this outfit.

Vidya picked a red silk sari by designer Ayush Kejriwal, which came with a matching digitally printed blouse. She completed her look with oversized studs and pearl bracelet. With a side-parted, slicked-back bun and a bold red lip, the actor finished her look.

