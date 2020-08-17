Vidya Balan's 'Monday Muah' Post Can Surely Beat Your Monday Blues

Kahaani actor Vidya Balan took to Instagram on Monday, August 17, 2020, to share a boomerang video of her doing some quirky moves. In this video, the actor can be seen in a glamourous avatar. This video is sure to beat fans’ Monday blues.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vidya shared a boomerang of her having some fun on set. In the video, the actor can be seen sitting in her hair and makeup room holding a script in her hand. And while she’s at it, the actor goes on to give flying kisses for the camera. In the post, Vidya can be seen sporting a black saree with golden border and opted for a similar colour blouse. She completed the look with a high pony, traditional studded earrings, and opted for well-done brows and minimal makeup. Along with the post, the actor also wrote #MondayMuah with a kiss emoji. Take a look at Vidya’s boomerang below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, reels, stories, and more. The actor often goes on to keep fans entertained through her social media posts. She is seen giving glimpses from her personal and professional life. Off late, the actor has been nailing her ethnic looks for Shakuntala Devi e-promotions. Right from salwar suits to sarees, the actor has been showing off her outfits on her gram.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Vidya Balan: Who Styled The Black & Gold Attire Better?

Recently, Vidya sported a white kurta that consisted of floral motifs, sheer sleeves, and quirky borders and teamed up with a similar colour pant. She completed the look with oxidised jewellery and opted for a side parting wavy hairdo and dewy makeup. Fans went on to comment on all things nice after seeing this post. They praised the actor for her outfit choice and stunning looks. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Vidya Balan Unveils Song 'Paheli' From Shakuntala Devi, Showcases Struggles Of Motherhood

On the work front

The actor was recently seen in Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi which was available for streaming on Amazon Prime from July 31, 2020. Along with Vidya Balan, the film also stared Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film revolved around the life story of Shakuntala Devi who was tagged as the 'Human Computer'. The film has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for the acting skills and storyline.

Also read | Vidya Balan Speaks About Facing Rejection In Initial Days, Says 'I Felt Like Giving Up'

Also read | Vidya Balan Is Nailing Her Ethnic Looks For 'Shakuntala Devi' E-promotions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.