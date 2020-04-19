Vidya Balan Shares Tutorial Video On How To Make Masks At Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

With the scarcity of face masks in the country, Bollywood's versatile star Vidya Balan shared a tutorial video for her fans, teaching them ways to make face masks at home in an easy way. In the clip, she can be seen teaching people to make face masks out of cloth.

Vidya Balan shares a tutorial video on Twitter

In the video, Vidya can be seen using a piece of cloth which she said was from one of her blouses and two hair bands to make the mask. In the video, she said that masks play a major role in protecting one from the deadly disease. Vidya also revealed that the scarcity of masks is not only in India, but in other countries also which is making it difficult for the people to get it.

The Paa star then spoke about how the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed people to make masks at home if they find it difficult to get one from the store. Vidya said that a face mask can be easily made with a scarf, old dupatta, saree, or any piece of cloth for instance. She later taught people how to make a mask at home in just three simple hassle-free steps.

It seems that fans of the actor were quick enough to grasp the technique involved in making a mask and tried the same at home. One of the users thanked Vidya for giving such an amazing demo. Another user expressed that he is very proud of Vidya who is doing a wonderful job by teaching people how to make masks at home. A third user echoed similar sentiments and thanked Vidya for the idea. He also said that this is the best and cheap way where a person who is not that financially stable to purchase a mask, can make it by sitting at home.

A big warm hug to Vidya for this simple tarkeeb for a mask! Demo done with elan! 🤗🥰🤗 — Veda Mohan (@veda_mohan) April 18, 2020

बहुत अच्छा Idea हे vidyaji save Life Save Money ! Superb — RahulRj (@RahulRJaiswal21) April 18, 2020

Nice Vidya Ji, people should follow it who doesn't have finance to buy Mask. This is far better idea to protect COVID19. Thank you Vidya Ji. Hope you are safe at home. — Sanjay Dhar (@sanjaydharone) April 18, 2020

Lots of @BJP4Odisha lady leaders were busy in stitching, sewing masks. Please use this easy technique again record a video and post it. It will be reach to more people and easy for people to do masks. #MaskIndia #OdishaFightsCorona — “ଅଦ୍ୱୈତ” Adwait (@adwaitdash) April 18, 2020

Apart from Vidya, actress Dia Mirza also disseminated the information on her Twitter handle some time back where she explained the importance of using and wearing a face mask amid the pandemic outbreak. Dia uploaded a small clip on the micro-blogging site and can be seen talking about how making the mask is a very simple task.

