Riteish Deshmukh's 'Double Dhamaal' Was Going To Star Vidya Balan, Read More Trivia

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the most loved stars of all time. He has been seen in many films over the years. But one of the best film franchises he has been in is the Dhamaal film franchise. He has been seen on all three films from the franchise. In the film Double Dhamaal, he played the role of Roy in the film and was hilarious. Here is some trivia from his film Double Dhamaal.

Double Dhamaal

Double Dhamaal is a 2011 film which started Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Aashish Chaudhary, Mallika Sherawat, and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. Other stars playing a pivotal role in the film are Satish Kaushik and Prem Chopra. This film is the sequel to the film Dhamaal. After losing all the money in the first film, Kabir Nayak (Sanjay Dutt) and four slackers: Aditya Shrivastav (Arshad Warsi), Boman Contractor (Aashish Chaudhary), Manav Shrivastav (Javed Jaffrey) and Deshbandhu Roy (Riteish Deshmukh) find themselves unemployed and broke. But this time around, Kabir has become a wealthy man because of his wife Kamini and sister Kiya. He is making a plan to thug 4 people but Aditya Shrivastav, Boman Contractor, Manav Shrivastav and Deshbandhu Roy find Kabir and blackmail him to become a part of his life. He then cons all four of them and leaves the country. All 4 then level the county just to find Kabir in Macau. They then plan to con Kabir and, in an elaborate plan, get conned again. Here is some trivia from the movie

Trivia from Double Dhamaal:

In 2011 Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Dutt were seen in three movies. The first was Double Dhamaal and other two were Ready and Rascals.

Before Mallika Sherawat, Vidya Balan was approached for the role of Kamini. Vidya Balan turned down the role as she did not like the script. After her, Asin was offered a choice in roles but it went to Mallika Sherawat.

The film had huge expectations due to its first part but turned out to be a below-average film in terms of collections.

Kangana Ranaut is seen in the role of a widow for one scene of the film where she is seen in a white Saree. It is said that this role was inspired by Jaya Bachchan's character from Sholay.

This is Ashish Chaudhary's last film till date.

