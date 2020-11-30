Tusshar Kapoor Shares Pictures Of Ravie And Laksshya, Says 'always Got Your Back'

Tusshar Kapoor recently shared an adorable picture of Ravie Kapoor and Laksshya Kapoor on his timeline. The actor seemed to be having a good time with the children and thus shared the moment with his followers on social media. In the past, Tusshar Kapoor has flooded his timeline with pictures of his son and the amazing moments he shares with him. Both Ravie Kapoor and Laksshya Kapoor often feature on Tusshar Kapoor’s Instagram stories and Ekta Kapoor’s stories as well. Thus, fans found the picture of the children to be adorable.

Tusshar Kapoor to Ravie, Laksshya: "Always got your back"

Tusshar Kapoor shared the picture in which Ravie and Laksshya can be seen caught up in the moment in a candid shot. The cute picture of the two was loved by fans and they left several positive comments on the post. Kids of Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor looked adorable in the picture and Tusshar added an amazing caption to capture the perfect moment he shared. The actor wrote that he always got their back. He further wrote that his family are his friends and then proceeded to use the names of Ravie and Laksshya in a hashtag. Fans commented “cute” and “lovely” on the picture and thus showered love on the picture shared by Tusshar Kapoor. Over the course of time, Tusshar Kapoor has shared multiple such moments on social media.

On November 21, the actor shared a video of himself cutting his birthday cake and thus he looked quite happy at the moment. He thanked fans for their warm wishes and also his family for making his day extra special. Tusshar also shared a video in which he was working out. The actor has shared a number of such workout videos on his timeline since the lockdown began. Hence his fans have praised the actor for his amazing dedication to working out. Tusshar has also shared several moments that he spent with Laksshya Kapoor which fans have found adorable. Thus, the actor has been sharing several moments from his day to day life with his fans who seem to enjoy his content very much.

