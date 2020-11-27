Tusshar Kapoor Posts His 'Fri-yayyy' Picture, Fans Comment 'Coolness Overload'

Tusshar Kapoor took to Instagram to post an amazing picture from one of his photoshoots. Sharing the image with his followers on social media, the actor added a suitable caption. Fans of the actor immediately began heaping praises on the picture. They even called the picture "cool" and praised the actor for the amazing content.

"Coolness overloaded"

Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram was met with a bunch of positive reaction after he posted a picture of himself striking an elegant pose. The actor sported a blue t-shirt and layered it with a checkered red shirt. Further, he paired the look with an amazing watch and later posed for the camera. Tusshar Kapoor in the caption stated that he is a “cool type of guy”. He further added that he enjoys the positives of life and then continued to expresses his excitement for Friday. He then added a couple of emoji’s and hashtags to end the caption.

Fans of the actor who have been following him on social media took to the comments section to praise the actor on the amazing post uploaded by him. Fans called the picture “Coolness Overloaded” thus playing on the caption Tusshar initially added. Further on, fans even complimented him for his style and the amazing post overall. Fans continued praising the actor and calling him cool all the way in the comments section.

Over the past couple of days, the actor has been uploading a bunch of pictures from his photoshoots which fans have been enjoying. Prior to the recent picture he uploaded, Tusshar Kapoor had posted a picture shot by Dabboo Ratnani where he posed in a sleeveless t-shirt. Further, the actor also posed in a rustic avatar with a leather jacket and boots in a monochrome picture he uploaded to Instagram. Thus the actor has been sharing several such amazing pictures form his shoots and his followers have been enjoying the content. On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor currently has no new projects lined up for this year.

