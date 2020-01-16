Vidya Balan To Play A Forest Officer In Her Next After 'Shakuntala Devi'? Details Inside

Vidya Balan is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. She is regarded as a terrific actor and has successfully shouldered many films all by herself. Vidya Balan broke the stereotype of movies only selling when the female lead looks glamourous. Vidya Balan has been working on a biopic of a famous mathematician, Shakuntala Devi who hailed from India.

Vidya Balan's next as a forest officer?

According to reports, the movie makers of Shakuntala Devi have offered another film to Vidya Balan, which she has accepted. The next movie, Vidya Balan would be seen working on is based on a true event that divided India into two opinions. The movie revolves around the controversial killing of a tigress named Avni.

Avni had allegedly become a man-eating tigress. She used to roam in the Pandharkwada forest in the Yavatmal region of the state of Maharastra. In November 2018, she was killed leading to investigations and nationwide media coverage. According to reports, laws and set guidelines were violated in the killing of the tigress.

Vidya Balan has been offered the role of a forest officer. According to a media interview, the moviemakers said that they were looking for a strong female actor to lead in the movie. They also added that they wanted to cast someone who is not only a good performer but could also shoulder the movie all by herself. According to sources of media portals, it has been reported that Vidya Balan would immediately start shooting for this movie. The film will be produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment.

Shakuntala Devi movie updates

The movie will hit theatres on May 8, 2020. It stars Vidya Balan along with Jisshu Sengupta and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Talking about the movie, Vidya Balan said that she was very fascinated with the fact that Shakuntala Devi changes the perception that mathematicians are not fun people.

Picture courtesy: Vidya Balan Instagram

