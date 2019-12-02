Commando 3 BO: Patriotism Hits The Right Chord As The Movie Has A Stable Weekend

Commando 3, starring Vidhyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar in the lead is reportedly enjoying great numbers at the domestic box office. According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Commando 3 box office collection is in the range of Rs. 15-20 crores. Here is the detailed box office collection of Commando 3.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal's Entry In Commando 3 Shows Child Harassment; Sparks Protests By Viewers

Commando 3 Box office collections

Commando 3, directed by Aditya Datt, was reportedly released in 2,550 screens worldwide. According to Box Office India, Commando 3 has collected a sum total of Rs. 4.75 crores on its first day. The movie maintained the momentum, by earning Rs. 5.75 crores and 7.75 crores on day two and three respectively. Reportedly, the collections of Commando 3 are much better than any other previous film in the Commando franchise.

#Commando3 springs a big surprise on Day 3... Multiplexes - which were ordinary on Day 1 and 2 - give its biz the required push... Is the best performing film in the franchise... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr. Total: ₹18.33 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

Also Read | Commando 3 Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal's Introductory Visual Will Leave You Stunned

The lead actors' upcoming films

According to media reports, Vidhyut Jammwal is reportedly preparing for the epic-retelling of the Indian Mythological Saga, Mahabharata. Reportedly, the movie will reportedly feature Abhishekh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Vidhyut Jammwal in the lead. The makers of the forthcoming film have not confirmed any news on the same as of now. Other than Mahabharata, Vidhyut will also be seen in Faruk Kabir's Khuda Haafiz.

Meanwhile, rumours have it that Adah Sharma has been roped in for Soham Shah's next. Reportedly, the movie is titled Jhagdaloo and also features Tara Sutaria and Adah Sharma in the lead. The makers are yet to confirm the news.



Also Read | Commando 3: New Song 'Iraade Kar Buland' Will Surely Pump You Up

Also Read | Bollywood Movies Releasing This Friday: Commando 3, Yeh Saali Aashiqui & Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.