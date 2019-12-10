On Vidyut Jammwal's Birthday, Here Are Some Of His Best Movies To Watch

Vidyut Jammwal is an actor, martial artist, and also a stunt performer. Vidyut was seen in several Bollywood movies like Commando, Force, and many more. you will be able to see his martial art skills and his dangerous stunts in these movies. Let’s celebrate his birthday by knowing about his 3 best roles till now:

On Vidyut Jammwal birthday special: watch a few of his best movies today

Force

Force is a 2011 action thriller film directed by Nishikant Kamat, starring John Abraham, Genelia D'Souza, and Vidyut Jammwal. It is a remake of the successful 2003 Tamil named Kaakha Kaakha by Gautham Menon. In the movie, the Narcotics Control Bureau's ACP Yashvardhan and his squad succeed in killing a drug dealer, Vasu. But a notorious gangster, Vasu's vengeful son Vishnu, threatens to destroy the life of the ACP.

Junglee

Junglee is a 2019 action-adventure film directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell and produced by Junglee Pictures. Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Atul Kulkarni and Thalaivasal Vijay in the leading roles, the film revolves around a veterinary doctor (Jammwal), who returns to his father's (Vijay) elephant for the 10th anniversary of his mother's death.

Commando: A One Man Army

Commando: A One Man Army is a 2013 action thriller film, directed by Dilip Ghosh. The movie features in the lead Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Chopra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Jammwal, who is trained in Kalaripayattu's Indian martial arts, performs his own stunts and martial arts in the action sequences of the film. The storyline of the movie follows a plane crash survivor incarcerated by the Chinese government and an Indian commando who is then accused of being an Indian spy. He then has to find a way to escape the enemy's camp.

