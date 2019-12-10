Vidyut Jammwal's Birthday: Listen To These Songs That The 'Commando 3' Star Was A Part Of

Vidyut Jammwal is has become a popular name in the Bollywood industry. Along with his performances, the actor is known for his martial skills. He has appeared in a number of hit songs. Vidyut was born on December 10, 1980. On the occasion of his birthday, here are a few of his best songs.

Vidyut Jammwal best songs

Saawan Bairi

The song is from Commando – A One Man Army. It is a romantic track featuring the lead cast, Vidyut Jammwal and Pooja Chopra. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has sung the song. Lyrics were written by Mayur Puri and composed by Mannan Shah.

Lutt Jawaan

The dance number is from the film from Commando – A One Man Army. Vidyut Jammwal and Pooja Chopra, lead pair of the film, were seen breaking legs in this peppy song. It was sung by Dhruv Sangari. Music was directed by Mannan Shah and Mayur Puri wrote the lyrics.

Dillagi

The song is a single by world’s most subscribed channel, T-series. It features Vidyut Jammwal and Huma Qureshi. The sad song shows two people in love but gets detached with each other due to issue, but eventually, they get back together. It was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Music was directed by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Salim-Sulaiman. Lyrics were written by Manoj Muntashir and Purnam Allahabadi. Dillagi has 139+ views on YouTube.

Hare Krishna Hare Ram

The song is from Commando 2: The Black Money Trail. It was a remake of a song with the same name from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The song is dance number- featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala. It was sung by Armaan Malik, Raftaar and Ritika. Lyrics were written by Kumaar and music was recreated by Gourov-Roshin.

Tera Baap Aaya

The recently released Commando 3 has this song. It features Vidyut Jammwal as he sits and sings. It shows scenes from the film that has Vidyut along with Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah. The song is sung by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and music is by Vikram Montrose. Lyrics are written by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose.

